The investors who salvaged 1st Mariner Bank had a fair share of difficulties as they handled the institution’s turnaround.

Roughly three years after guiding the Baltimore bank through bankruptcy, the group hopes to reap the benefits from 1st Mariner’s pending sale to Howard Bancorp in Ellicott City, Md. Though the deal isn’t structured as a merger of equals, the terms show that the parties view it more as a partnership than an outright takeover.