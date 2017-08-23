Some banks customers are already using virtual assistants powered by artificial intelligence to ask questions like “What’s my account balance?” without having to look it up themselves online or on a mobile device.
While strides have been made in natural language processing and machine learning, many chatbots still must hand off to a person when the conversation gets too complicated. But some banks are looking to virtual assistants to be all-in-one bankers: equal parts teller, contact center representative, investment adviser and mortgage broker.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In