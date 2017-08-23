Print Email Reprints Share

Some banks customers are already using virtual assistants powered by artificial intelligence to ask questions like “What’s my account balance?” without having to look it up themselves online or on a mobile device.

While strides have been made in natural language processing and machine learning, many chatbots still must hand off to a person when the conversation gets too complicated. But some banks are looking to virtual assistants to be all-in-one bankers: equal parts teller, contact center representative, investment adviser and mortgage broker.

