Some banks customers are already using virtual assistants powered by artificial intelligence to ask questions like “What’s my account balance?” without having to look it up themselves online or on a mobile device.

While strides have been made in natural language processing and machine learning, many chatbots still must hand off to a person when the conversation gets too complicated. But some banks are looking to virtual assistants to be all-in-one bankers: equal parts teller, contact center representative, investment adviser and mortgage broker.