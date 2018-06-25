Though bank M&A started off the year slowly, activity has picked up more recently, especially for larger transactions. Five of the year’s biggest deals to date by value have been announced in May or June, including some that involve regional banks eager to announce transactions.



More regional banks could follow in the second half of the year after lawmakers lifted the systematically important financial institution threshold to $250 billion from $50 billion. (The change for institutions with less than $100 billion will go into effect shortly; those between $100 billion and $250 billion will have to wait on guidance from the Federal Reserve Board.)



Conventional wisdom has long been that institutions needed to jump, rather than crawl, over the $50 billion milestone. The new law gives banks approaching that mark more room to buy other institutions without worrying about additional regulatory oversight.



Still, the deals regional banks have announced have mostly been for institutions that are a fraction of their size. Blockbuster deals between two regionals could be difficult to come by through the second half of the year.



“As you look at the list, there are not many lackluster performers. Therefore, there aren’t a lot of banks that should necessarily think they need to team up,” said Charles Crowley, a managing director at Boenning & Scattergood.



Here is a look at the seven biggest deals announced so far this year, all of which topped $500 million in value: