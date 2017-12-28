From artificial intelligence applications to runaway bitcoin pricing, it's easy to get lost in the stream of banking technology and fintech developments during the past year.
One of the biggest news stories of the year
was the massive breach at Equifax, in which the personal data of roughly 145 million people was compromised. The aftershocks of the breach are still being felt, as lawmakers weigh changes to the credit reporting industry and the banking industry as a whole struggles with how to make systems less vulnerable to attack.
The rise and fall and rise again of bitcoin has also dominated headlines this year, with bankers like JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon staying skeptical while Goldman Sachs is planning to open a trading desk for cryptocurrency. If the price of bitcoin continues to rise, will bankers reconsider it?
More banks, meanwhile, are experimenting with mobile-only applications
designed to help them reach areas where they lack a physical presence. And institutions are also increasingly trying to seize on AI or voice-enabled gadgets as a way to expand consumer banking. The question remains over how robust those platforms will prove to be, or whether Silicon Valley competitors might gain an edge in that arena.
Also unclear is whether some of those tech giants may join the banking sector. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency continues to consider giving a charter to fintech firms, while the existing industrial loan company charter could also allow nonfinancial firms into the system.
With so much uncertainty, the only thing that's clear is how different the sector may look a year from now. Following are predictions for how the leading trends in technology will impact banking in 2018.
