JPMorgan Chase spent more than a year researching what millennials (and clients wanting to bank like them) desire in a financial relationship. The result is a new mobile-only app that lets people sign up for a bank account within minutes and also helps manage their spending.

The megabank made a splash on Monday debuting Finn by Chase, an app that includes a checking and savings account and a physical debit card. The app includes various personal financial management tools and some novel features, including the ability to let customers rate transactions with an emoji, which tells the app whether the user is happy about the purchase.