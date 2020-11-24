World Council of Credit Unions moves annual event online

The World Council of Credit Unions has changed its annual conference to a virtual format for 2021.

The group’s 2021 World Credit Union Conference was originally set to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, from July 11-14, but those plans were scrapped due to the coronavirus. Instead, it will be hosted online from July 14-21, WCCU said Tuesday.

Brian Branch, president and CEO of the World Council of Credit Unions

“In light of current health and safety concerns, the decision was unanimous in transitioning to a virtual experience. We are committed to delivering the same high-quality event you have come to expect from World Council within the virtual space,” Brian Branch, president and CEO of the World Council of Credit Unions, said in a press release.

This year many industry groups canceled in-person events and moved conferences to online after the coronavirus became widespread and officials urged Americans to curb traveling and practice social distancing. Some groups, including the Credit Union National Association and the National Credit Union Foundation, have also already altered plans for events in 2021.

WCCU’s digital event next year will include more than 30 educational sessions and provide chances for attendees to network, the press release said. Registration for the conference will open in early 2021.

