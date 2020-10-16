© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.
Log In
Subscribe
USAA's regulatory troubles now include OCC fine, CRA downgrade
occ-101620-topten.jpeg
The $85 million penalty and the bank's "needs to improve" rating on its Community Reinvestment Act exam were tied to alleged violations of the Military Lending Act and Servicemembers Civil Relief Act.

(Full story here.)
Citi execs silent on cost of risk overhaul
corbat-101620-topten.jpeg
CEO Michael Corbat and CFO Mark Mason dodged questions from analysts about how much time and money Citigroup expects to spend to address recent enforcement actions.

(Full story here.)
PNC unlikely to buy a digital bank, CEO Demchak says
pnc-101620-topten.jpeg
The Pittsburgh company has reservations about the business model and staying power of online-only banks.

(Full story here.)
First Citizens to buy CIT for $2.2 billion
alemany-101620-topten.png
The combined company would be the nation's 19th-largest bank with roughly $110 billion of assets.

(Full story here.)
TD Bank sues Plaid for trademark infringement, false advertising
td-101620-topten.jpeg
In a lawsuit filed Wednesday, the U.S. subsidiary of Toronto-Dominion Bank accused the data aggregator Plaid of improperly using the bank's name, trademarks and logos when it gathers TD customers' data.

(Full story here.)
Wells Fargo faces growing pressure to slash costs
wells-101620-topten.jpeg
CEO Charlie Scharf disappointed investors by failing to provide either a detailed road map for long-term expense reductions or say when he might release such a plan.

(Full story here.)
Fintech partnerships help TD weather the pandemic
khalfan-101620-topten.jpeg
Mobile and online banking technologies that the Toronto bank previously rolled out, including a virtual assistant developed by Kasisto and money management tools made by Moven, have become much more popular since the arrival of COVID-19.

(Full story here.)
JPMorgan Chase launches bank account for kids
jpm-101620-topten.png
Chase First Banking is embedded in the bank's mobile app and has parental controls. It is an example of how banks are trying to attract Generation Z.

(Full story here.)
SBA streamlines forgiveness for PPP loans of $50,000 or less
hunt-101620-topten.png
Lenders welcomed the move as a helpful first step but are still urging policymakers to develop a broader, simpler process for expediting the approvals of loans extended to troubled small businesses under the Paycheck Protection Program.

(Full story here.)
BofA adapting consumer tech for use with corporate clients
bofa-101620-topten.png
Bank of America is applying a familiar arsenal — including APIs and its popular virtual assistant, Erica — to online business banking, cross-border payments and cash management in an effort to modernize those services.

(Full story here.)

Tags

Penalties and fines USAA
MORE FROM AMERICAN BANKER