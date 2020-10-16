TD Bank sues Plaid for trademark infringement, false advertising
In a lawsuit filed Wednesday, the U.S. subsidiary of Toronto-Dominion Bank accused the data aggregator Plaid of improperly using the bank's name, trademarks and logos when it gathers TD customers' data.
Mobile and online banking technologies that the Toronto bank previously rolled out, including a virtual assistant developed by Kasisto and money management tools made by Moven, have become much more popular since the arrival of COVID-19.
SBA streamlines forgiveness for PPP loans of $50,000 or less
Lenders welcomed the move as a helpful first step but are still urging policymakers to develop a broader, simpler process for expediting the approvals of loans extended to troubled small businesses under the Paycheck Protection Program.
BofA adapting consumer tech for use with corporate clients
Bank of America is applying a familiar arsenal — including APIs and its popular virtual assistant, Erica — to online business banking, cross-border payments and cash management in an effort to modernize those services.
Strong mortgage and capital markets activity helped offset credit costs and one-time items in the third quarter at Citizens Financial Group. In a period of low rates, CEO Bruce Van Saun says he’d like to buy more fee-generating businesses.
The auto lender says consumers’ skittishness about flying and using public transit during the pandemic has fueled a surge in demand for new and used cars. But executives remain wary of high unemployment and the potential for a rise in loan defaults.
The family-owned bank from the South and the New York commercial lender each would fill a clear need for the other. First Citizens would gain business lending expertise and an online deposit-gathering platform, and CIT would get the cheap deposits it coveted.
