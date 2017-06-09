Receiving Wide Coverage ... Choice chosen: As expected, the House voted 233 to 186, along near party lines, to approve the Financial Choice Act. Passage of the bill "marks the first time Republicans have successfully passed broad legislation aimed at replacing the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial-overhaul law," the Wall Street Journal said. However, the bill isn't likely to become law because it doesn't have enough support in the Senate, which is writing its own reform law.

Still, part of the plan may be approved "in smaller pieces or be implemented by the Trump administration," the Journal added. The administration is expected to release a report next week outlining its financial regulatory goals. Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Washington Post, American Banker here and here