Banc of California in Irvine has added another big investor to its board.
The $11. 2 billion-asset company said in a press release Friday that Kirk Wycoff will become a director on Feb. 16. Wycoff, who will succeed Chad Brownstein, is a managing partner at Patriot Financial Partners, a Philadelphia private equity fund.
