Bank merger and acquisition activity for the first few months of the year is just about keeping pace with last year.
A report from FIG Partners tallied 36 whole-bank deals totaling $4.6 billion announced through Feb. 27, compared with 38 deals totaling $5.6 billion for the same time frame a year earlier.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In