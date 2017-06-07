Print Email Reprints Share

New industrywide data confirms what bank CEOs have been saying for months: The banking sector is retreating in automobile finance.

During the first quarter of 2017, banks provided 32.5% of the financing for U.S. auto loans and leases, down from 34.8% in the same period a year earlier, according to an Experian report released Wednesday.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial