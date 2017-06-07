New industrywide data confirms what bank CEOs have been saying for months: The banking sector is retreating in automobile finance.
During the first quarter of 2017, banks provided 32.5% of the financing for U.S. auto loans and leases, down from 34.8% in the same period a year earlier, according to an Experian report released Wednesday.
