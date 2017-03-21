Signs of growing weakness in the U.S. auto loan market are hurting the bottom line at one of the nation’s largest car lenders.

Ally Financial in Detroit said Tuesday that its 2017 profits will likely be dinged by rising delinquencies on subprime auto loans, as well as by falling used-car prices. The worsening industrywide trends were long predicted by observers who noted that car loans were becoming less affordable for American consumers, particularly those with poor credit scores.