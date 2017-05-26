Issues at home — big issues — have Canadian banks turning their gaze southward in search of a backup plan.
Several major Canadian banks have been eyeing wholesale banking, capital markets and, to a lesser extent, M&A opportunities in the U.S. as a cushion against risks that lie ahead.
