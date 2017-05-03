WASHINGTON — The Trump administration’s formal ouster of Comptroller of the Currency Thomas Curry, an Obama appointee, has set in motion a sea change atop financial regulatory agencies that will likely unfold slowly over the next year, if not longer.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Wednesday appointed Keith Noreika, a longtime D.C.-based corporate lawyer, to serve as first deputy comptroller of the currency. Mnuchin said Noreika would take over as acting comptroller on Friday, compelling Curry’s departure.
