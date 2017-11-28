Citi on Tuesday announced it has hired Jayne Opperman as its new head of technology for the Asia-Pacific and Europe, Middle East and Africa regions of its Global Consumer Bank.

Opperman previously served as the general manager of business integration at Australian financial institution Westpac.

Prior to that role, she held the title of Australia chief information officer at ANZ Bank, responsible for defining the firm's strategic direction of technology; and CIO of retail banking at Lloyds Banking Group, where she led the retail technology integration during Lloyds’ acquisition of British bank Halifax.

Citi has been active recently in hiring new technology executives; earlier this month it announced two other hires in key tech areas.

Opperman will be based in Singapore and will report to Gavin Michael, head of technology at Citi’s Global Consumer Bank.

