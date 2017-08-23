WASHINGTON — Bank regulators have agreed to indefinitely extend a deadline for all but the largest U.S. banks to comply with certain capital requirements, citing an expectation that the rules for those banks will soon be revisited.

In a joint release Tuesday afternoon, the Federal Reserve, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said that the 2013 capital rules require banks to adopt a final set of capital deductions and risk weights by the beginning of 2018. But as part of last year’s Economic Growth and Regulatory Paperwork Reduction Act regulatory review process, the agencies had already determined that a simpler regulatory treatment of certain assets was warranted.