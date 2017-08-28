American Banker will have a new name at the top of its masthead in September. Rob Blackwell, a 17-year veteran of the financial news site, will take over as editor-in-chief.

Blackwell, a prize-winning journalist, currently serves as Washington bureau chief and editorial director for regulatory policy at SourceMedia, American Banker’s parent company. He was the recipient this year of the Timothy White Award for exemplary editorial leadership.

In his new role, Blackwell succeeds Marc Hochstein, who has served as editor-in-chief for three years and is leaving SourceMedia next month.

“Rob is the ideal person to step into one of the most important roles in financial journalism,” Rich Melville, editorial director for banking and capital markets at SourceMedia, said in an Aug. 25 press release.

Melville praised Blackwell’s “commitment to excellence” in his coverage of financial regulation, as well as his presence on social media.

“Marc is one of the truly great editors in financial journalism,” Blackwell said in the release. “It has been a privilege to work with him, and I’m honored to get this opportunity to keep American Banker the financial services must-read resource that it is today.”

American Banker provides in-depth coverage of fintech, regulation and the business of banking to more than 365,000 professionals in the industry, including through its website, monthly magazine and live events.