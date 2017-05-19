Print Email Reprints Share

The time needed to close a mortgage improved nine days since the start of the year as the market has shifted to doing more purchase loans.

It took an average of 42 days for a loan to go from application to closing in April, according to the Ellie Mae Origination Insight Report. For March, the average was 43 days.

