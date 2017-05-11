Stellar, an open-source payments network that started as a splinter project from Ripple, has formed a for-profit company to help financial institutions integrate its software.
Lightyear.io represents an acknowledgment that to fulfill Stellar co-founder Jed McCaleb's goal of an open, global financial system, traditional banks will need to be involved.
