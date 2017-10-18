U.S. Bancorp may soon jump back into the business of offering small-dollar loans to cash-strapped customers.
During a conference call Wednesday morning, CEO Andy Cecere said that the company is considering “a number” of different options for offering so-called deposit advances now that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has reversed course and given national banks the green light to re-enter the business.
