For the second time in two weeks, Wells Fargo finds itself at the center of social media fury after customers reported being locked out of their accounts.

Some Wells Fargo customers on social media Thursday afternoon expressed frustration with not being able to log in to accounts digitally. The San Francisco bank responded in a tweet acknowledging the problem.

We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing intermittent issues navigating within Online Banking and Mobile. Thanks for your patience while we research this issue. If you are impacted, please check back here for updates. — Wells Fargo (@Ask_WellsFargo) February 22, 2018

It was the bank's only tweet since last week, when it apologized for a separate issue in which customers could not see their online deposits in their account. Even after the bank claimed to have fixed that problem, customers said they were still having trouble.

Wells Fargo acknowledged some customers were having trouble accessing their online banking and mobile accounts. Bloomberg News

Providing social media updates that inform customers while not patronizing them is somewhat of a delicate balance for banks. TD Bank this week also found itself at the center of a social media firestorm when its long-planned update to its online and mobile banking systems had run into technical difficulties, with many customer unable to access their accounts.

Effectively managing public relations around technical difficulties is still an issue many banks struggle to communicate effectively with consumers.

“Reputational risk has to be treated with the same urgency as, say, credit risk or fraud risk and, candidly, it just isn’t yet in most cases,” said Sam Kilmer, senior director of Cornerstone Advisors, in a previous interview with American Banker.”

Wells Fargo customers suffered another glitch in January, when a double-billing error occurred online that the bank said was caused by an “internal processing error.”

Requests to comment to Wells Fargo were not immediately returned.