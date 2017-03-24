WASHINGTON — Despite a general lack of specificity about what exactly it would entail — or maybe because of it — the idea of a so-called 21st-century Glass-Steagall Act remains surprisingly durable.

Both Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Sean Spicer, the White House's chief spokesman, have said it remains on President Trump's agenda, while Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Vice Chairman Thomas Hoenig recently outlined an idea that might qualify as a modern version of the 1930s-era law.