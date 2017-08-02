Leaders of mutual banks have ideas on what it will take to keep their niche industry alive.
The beleaguered sector’s CEOs did more than bemoan their dwindling numbers at last week’s meeting of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s Mutual Savings Association Advisory Committee. Rather, they discussed ways to stay relevant that included sharper marketing, supplemental capital and lowering regulatory hurdles for credit unions that want to convert.
