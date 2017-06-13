WASHINGTON — As policymakers and industry observers began to digest the 150-page regulatory reform report released by the Treasury Department late Monday, attention quickly turned to what items on the wish list are most likely to actually be adopted.

While many of the legislative proposals in the Treasury blueprint are similar to a House relief bill passed last week, they face an uphill battle in the Senate. But the Treasury plan includes a slew of items that don’t require Congress to act, and appear feasible in the short term.