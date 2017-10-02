To say that State Street’s Fearless Girl statue caused a stir when it appeared, seemingly out of nowhere, in New York’s financial district significantly downplays the public reaction.

The bronze statue, unveiled in March, depicts a ponytailed young girl in a dress, with her hands on her hips, staring defiantly at the charging bull, the famously masculine Wall Street landmark. The piece was commissioned by the Boston company as part of broader effort by its investment arm to push for more women on corporate boards.