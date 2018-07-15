10 tips for banks bridging the digital divide in wealth management

After watching digital advice grow into a category potentially worth trillions of dollars, banks are determined to protect their existing customer bases from advances made by upstart fintechs and established wealth management firms.



At the In|Vest conference held last week in New York by SourceMedia, representatives of large and small banks came together to share strategies on how the industry can develop its digital channels and unite retail banking and wealth management — businesses which traditionally have operated separately.



Of course, bringing together the two units has created a number of challenges for institutions, particularly in product innovation, customer retention and technology investment. Many executive presentations sought to identify steps banks can take to overcome them.



Much attention was given to the need to recognize the role advisory services will play in helping to differentiate banks from one another. Another theme was the importance of keeping product offerings as simple and transparent as possible. Current banking practices were bluntly questioned, as was the premise that banks can rely on customer scale to ward off competitive challenges.



The following are 10 tips for bringing together digital banking and financial advice to make banks more competitive.