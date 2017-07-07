'Existential requirement for banks': Comments of week Published July 07 2017, 8:30am EDT More in Payments APIs Blockchain Core conversions Core systems Fintech Identity verification Authentication Artificial intelligence Alternative lending Marketplace lending Housing finance reform GSE reform Email Share Share on Start Slideshow Adobe StockSlide 1 of 8Readers this week highlighted the need for banks to upgrade payments systems, debated a small bank’s decision to ditch its legacy core vendor, lamented populist initiatives of the GSEs, and more next
Comments