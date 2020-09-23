The Best Credit Unions to Work For with assets from $200M - $500M

From offering life skills classes and a young professionals group to providing tuition reimbursement and contributions to health savings accounts, these credit unions know how to take care of their employees.

This year 15 institutions with assets from $200 million to $500 made the Best Credit Unions to Work For list. Overall, there are 50 credit unions in the ranking.

These credit unions distinguished themselves by making the workplace fun, financially taking care of staff members and encouraging community involvement.

Here are some highlights of the benefits those 15 credit unions provide.

Note: The asset size for each institution listed is as of June 30, according to data from the National Credit Union Administration. All credit unions are referred to by their chartered name as listed by NCUA.

