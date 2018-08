Flagstar, LendingClub and Toyota: Bankers on the move

The new leaders of the innovation unit at Umpqua Holdings in Portland, Ore., are no strangers to each other, having worked together previously at two data and analytics firms.Shawn Ahmed has been named president and CEO of Umpqua’s Pivotus, while Troy Molander is its new chief technology officer, the $26 billion-asset Umpqua said.Ahmed succeeds Oren Goldschmidt, who served as the president of Pivotus until March, and Ray Davis, who was CEO of Pivotus until his retirement in December. In 2016, Davis stepped aside from his longtime role as CEO of Umpqua but stayed on as CEO of Pivotus, which he founded.Read more here