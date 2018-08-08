Flagstar, LendingClub and Toyota: Bankers on the move

Bankers on the move: Competition is feeding executive hires
In recent weeks, several banks and fintechs have expanded their teams. Some focused on leading new units while others sought to add leaders with unique skill sets.
From Florida to Portland, Ore., and everywhere in between, here's a roundup of key hires:
LendingClub picks outsider to oversee credit operations
The San Francisco online lender said it had hired Ronnie Momen to oversee its credit strategy, including credit data use, analytics and innovative products. Momen will report directly to Steve Allocca, LendingClub's president.
Momen previously was chief credit officer at the fintech company GreenSky. He was also chief credit officer for consumer unsecured products at Wells Fargo, where he was in charge of building risk capabilities for the company's card and private-label products.
