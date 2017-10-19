Print Email Reprints Share

When it comes to the commercial lending space, community banks are adopting automation and digital processing to streamline operations and hold their own against bigger banks.

Combining solutions built in-house and sourced from vendors, these banks find they can not only improve the client experience, but manage growth in lending without adding more staff or overburdening internal resources.

