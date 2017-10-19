When it comes to the commercial lending space, community banks are adopting automation and digital processing to streamline operations and hold their own against bigger banks.
Combining solutions built in-house and sourced from vendors, these banks find they can not only improve the client experience, but manage growth in lending without adding more staff or overburdening internal resources.
