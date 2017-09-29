Yolande Piazza’s vision for Citigroup and for the broader financial services industry is to become a “life partner” for consumers.
“Gone are the days where banks get to dictate when people have access to their money,” said Piazza, who is the CEO of Citi FinTech, a unit of Citigroup that develops mobile-first services. “How we start to figure out how to be that true financial partner is going to be critical for the industry.”
