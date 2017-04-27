Asian-American banks are turning to old-fashioned relationship-building to attract new customers and keep from losing old ones — and in the process offering a lesson to Main Street bankers everywhere about meeting similar challenges.
The Asian-American banks are competing with bigger banks to hold on to their customer bases, said Ken Siegman, senior director for the consulting firm West Monroe Partners.
