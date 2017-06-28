PayPal Holdings has made an undisclosed investment in LendUp, a tech-focused consumer lender that focuses on subprime borrowers.
With the investment, San Jose, Calif.-based PayPal joins several other high-profile firms that have placed bets on LendUp, which was co-founded by former Citigroup executive Sasha Orloff in 2012.
