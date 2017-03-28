Home Bancshares Chairman John W. Allison left no doubt he wanted Stonegate Bank … badly.
Not only did he call it “my dream deal,” but Allison said that for months if not years he feared a rival might snag the Florida bank. “If Stonegate decided to sell to somebody else, I would have been extremely disappointed the rest of my life,” he said.
