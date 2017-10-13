WASHINGTON — Randal Quarles was sworn in as a member of the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors Friday afternoon and as vice chairman for supervision, making him the first person to hold that position since it was created by the Dodd-Frank Act in 2010.

Quarles, a former private equity fund manager and a Treasury official under President George W. Bush, was confirmed by the Senate as a member of the Fed board by a vote of 65-32 last week and later confirmed as vice chair by voice vote. Neither Quarles nor any other member of the Fed board made statements accompanying the announcement.