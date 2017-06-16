Terry Turner still has a long to-do list despite closing the biggest acquisition of his career.
For one, Turner, president and CEO of Pinnacle Financial Partners in Nashville, Tenn., must focus on successfully integrating BNC Bancorp in High Point, N.C. — another serial acquirer — without scaring off customers possibly wary of another transition.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In