American Banker on Sep. 25 announced its 15th annual ranking of the Most Powerful Women in Banking and Finance.

The ranking is made up of three lists:

The Most Powerful Women in Banking, recognizing the most influential female leaders in the banking industry

The Most Powerful Women in Finance, which features outstanding women in businesses such as capital markets, asset management, investment banking and cards

And the Women to Watch, spotlighting both seasoned executives (some of whom have moved into new roles in the past year) and others who are having a notable impact.

Five companies were recognized as Top Teams for their work in developing and promoting female talent and teamwork.

Additionally, we highlighted five women who are relatively new in their roles, but had a major impact quickly, and our Lifetime Achievement recipients are Mary Walworth Navarro of Huntington and Linda Verba of TD.

The Most Powerful Women in Banking

1. Cathy Bessant, Bank of America

2. Marianne Lake, JPMorgan Chase

3. Ellen Alemany, CIT Group

4. Nandita Bakhshi, Bank of the West

5. Diane Reyes, HSBC

6. Sandie O'Connor, JPMorgan Chase

7. Barbara Desoer, Citigroup

8. Jane Fraser, Citigroup

9. Anne Finucane, Bank of America

10. Dorothy Savarese, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

11. Diane Morais, Ally Financial

12. Stacey Friedman, JPMorgan Chase

13. Andrea Smith, Bank of America

14. Karen Larrimer, PNC Financial Services Group

15. Leslie Godridge, U.S. Bancorp

16. Hannah Grove, State Street

17. Patricia Husic, Centric Financial

18. Anne Clarke Wolff, Bank of America

19. Ranjana Clark, MUFG Union Bank

20. Amy Brady, KeyCorp

21. Diana Reid, PNC Financial Services Group

22. Helga Houston, Huntington Bancshares

23. Teresa Tanner, Fifth Third Bancorp

24. Barb Godin, Regions Financial

25. Beth Johnson, Citizens Financial Group

The Women to Watch

1. Mary Mack, Wells Fargo

2. Thasunda Duckett, JPMorgan Chase

3. Heather Cox, USAA

4. Yolande Piazza, Citigroup

5. Ellen Patterson, TD Bank

6. Bita Ardalan, MUFG Union Bank

7. Cate Luzio, HSBC

8. Sandy Pierce, Huntington Bancshares

9. Kate Quinn, U.S. Bancorp

10. Rosilyn Houston, BBVA Compass

11. Monique Herena, BNY Mellon

12. Mary Ann Scully, Howard Bancorp

13. Jill Castilla, Citizens Bank of Edmond

14. Liz Wolverton, Synovus Financial

15. Janet Garufis, Montecito Bank & Trust

16. Begonya Klumb, UMB Financial

17. Wendy Breuder, MUFG Union Bank

18. Alex Dousmanis-Curtis, BMO

19. Jane Russell, TD Bank

20. Yvette Hollingsworth Clark, Wells Fargo

21. Jennifer Smith, Zions Bancorp.

22. Paulette Mullings Bradnock, BNY Mellon

23. Julieann Thurlow, Reading Cooperative Bank

24. Michelle Di Gangi, Bank of the West

25. Laura Lee Stewart, Sound Community Bank

The Most Powerful Women in Finance

1. Mary Callahan Erdoes, JPMorgan Chase

2. Abigail Johnson, Fidelity Investments

3. Barbara Byrne, Barclays

4. Margaret Keane, Synchrony Financial

5. Marie Chandoha, Charles Schwab

6. Diane Offereins, Discover Financial Services

7. Charlotte McLaughlin, PNC Financial Services Group

8. Candace Browning, Bank of America

9. Rebecca Patterson, Bessemer Trust

10. Joyce Chang, JPMorgan Chase

11. Katia Bouazza, HSBC

12. Julie Monaco, Citigroup

13. Diane Schumaker-Krieg, Wells Fargo

14. Kelly Coffey, JPMorgan Chase

15. Yie-Hsin Hung, New York Life Investment Management

16. Elinor Hoover, Citigroup

17. Liz Myers, JPMorgan Chase

18. Kathie Andrade, TIAA Financial Services

19. Tracey Brophy Warson, Citigroup

20. Cary Grace, Aon

21. Michelle Neal, BNY Mellon

22. Paula Polito, UBS

23. Amy Carlson, KeyCorp

24. Fiona Bassett, Deutsche Bank

25. Claudine Gallagher, BNP Paribas