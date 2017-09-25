American Banker on Sep. 25 announced its 15th annual ranking of the Most Powerful Women in Banking and Finance.
The ranking is made up of three lists:
- The Most Powerful Women in Banking, recognizing the most influential female leaders in the banking industry
- The Most Powerful Women in Finance, which features outstanding women in businesses such as capital markets, asset management, investment banking and cards
- And the Women to Watch, spotlighting both seasoned executives (some of whom have moved into new roles in the past year) and others who are having a notable impact.
Five companies were recognized as Top Teams for their work in developing and promoting female talent and teamwork.
Additionally, we highlighted five women who are relatively new in their roles, but had a major impact quickly, and our Lifetime Achievement recipients are Mary Walworth Navarro of Huntington and Linda Verba of TD.
The Most Powerful Women in Banking
1. Cathy Bessant, Bank of America
2. Marianne Lake, JPMorgan Chase
3. Ellen Alemany, CIT Group
4. Nandita Bakhshi, Bank of the West
5. Diane Reyes, HSBC
6. Sandie O'Connor, JPMorgan Chase
7. Barbara Desoer, Citigroup
8. Jane Fraser, Citigroup
9. Anne Finucane, Bank of America
10. Dorothy Savarese, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank
11. Diane Morais, Ally Financial
12. Stacey Friedman, JPMorgan Chase
13. Andrea Smith, Bank of America
14. Karen Larrimer, PNC Financial Services Group
15. Leslie Godridge, U.S. Bancorp
16. Hannah Grove, State Street
17. Patricia Husic, Centric Financial
18. Anne Clarke Wolff, Bank of America
19. Ranjana Clark, MUFG Union Bank
20. Amy Brady, KeyCorp
21. Diana Reid, PNC Financial Services Group
22. Helga Houston, Huntington Bancshares
23. Teresa Tanner, Fifth Third Bancorp
24. Barb Godin, Regions Financial
25. Beth Johnson, Citizens Financial Group
The Women to Watch
1. Mary Mack, Wells Fargo
2. Thasunda Duckett, JPMorgan Chase
3. Heather Cox, USAA
4. Yolande Piazza, Citigroup
5. Ellen Patterson, TD Bank
6. Bita Ardalan, MUFG Union Bank
7. Cate Luzio, HSBC
8. Sandy Pierce, Huntington Bancshares
9. Kate Quinn, U.S. Bancorp
10. Rosilyn Houston, BBVA Compass
11. Monique Herena, BNY Mellon
12. Mary Ann Scully, Howard Bancorp
13. Jill Castilla, Citizens Bank of Edmond
14. Liz Wolverton, Synovus Financial
15. Janet Garufis, Montecito Bank & Trust
16. Begonya Klumb, UMB Financial
17. Wendy Breuder, MUFG Union Bank
18. Alex Dousmanis-Curtis, BMO
19. Jane Russell, TD Bank
20. Yvette Hollingsworth Clark, Wells Fargo
21. Jennifer Smith, Zions Bancorp.
22. Paulette Mullings Bradnock, BNY Mellon
23. Julieann Thurlow, Reading Cooperative Bank
24. Michelle Di Gangi, Bank of the West
25. Laura Lee Stewart, Sound Community Bank
The Most Powerful Women in Finance
1. Mary Callahan Erdoes, JPMorgan Chase
2. Abigail Johnson, Fidelity Investments
3. Barbara Byrne, Barclays
4. Margaret Keane, Synchrony Financial
5. Marie Chandoha, Charles Schwab
6. Diane Offereins, Discover Financial Services
7. Charlotte McLaughlin, PNC Financial Services Group
8. Candace Browning, Bank of America
9. Rebecca Patterson, Bessemer Trust
10. Joyce Chang, JPMorgan Chase
11. Katia Bouazza, HSBC
12. Julie Monaco, Citigroup
13. Diane Schumaker-Krieg, Wells Fargo
14. Kelly Coffey, JPMorgan Chase
15. Yie-Hsin Hung, New York Life Investment Management
16. Elinor Hoover, Citigroup
17. Liz Myers, JPMorgan Chase
18. Kathie Andrade, TIAA Financial Services
19. Tracey Brophy Warson, Citigroup
20. Cary Grace, Aon
21. Michelle Neal, BNY Mellon
22. Paula Polito, UBS
23. Amy Carlson, KeyCorp
24. Fiona Bassett, Deutsche Bank
25. Claudine Gallagher, BNP Paribas
