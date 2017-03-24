'Elections have consequences': Comments of the week Published March 24 2017, 8:30am EDT More in Policymaking Crime and misconduct Consumer banking Regulatory relief Risk-based capital rule Digital banking Customer data Accounting Social media Customer experience Affordable housing Consumer lending Law and regulation Email Share Share on Start Slideshow Adobe StockSlide 1 of 11American Banker readers share their views on the most pressing banking topics of the week. Comments are excerpted from reader response sections of AmericanBanker.com articles and our social media platforms. next
Comments