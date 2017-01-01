= Subscriber content; or subscribe now to access all American Banker content.
Bank Technology
Blockchain Promises Cost Cuts, But What About Revenue?
by Tanaya Macheel
So much of the blockchain hype has dwelt on the efficiency it could bring to the financial system, but finding ways it could make money would excite more bankers about the nascent technology.

Community Banking
Why This Multifamily Lender Is Retrenching
Kenneth Mahon, the new CEO of Dime Community Bank, wants to reduce the 152-year-old institution's multifamily exposure by diversifying into other asset classes. But finding new business amid already fierce competition could be an immense challenge for Dime — and other community banks — in 2017.  more »
BankThink
How to Achieve Diversity: Stop Making Excuses
Businesses, governments, universities and the Federal Reserve all struggle to adequately reflect the populations they serve. It's time to take ownership of diversity outcomes.  more »
Bank Technology
Faster ACH Payments Strain Bank Anti-Fraud Systems
National/Regional
Where the Trouble Will Be in Lending Next Year

RHS Expands Refinancing Program for Manufactured Housing Loans 12:07PM ET
Wall Street's Trump Bonanza Won't Stop Job Cuts at Banks in '17 09:44AM ET
Home Loan Banks Given Flexibility on Advance Collateral 04:57PM ET
Hope Bancorp Closing a Second Round of Branches 04:48PM ET

Law & Regulation

Why Silicon Valley Is Watching the Screen Scraping Debate
If companies like Amazon, Apple and Google enter in force the battle between banks and fintech firms over customers' personal data, it could tip the scales against the banking industry.  read more »

Community Banking

Good Riddance to Energy Loans: A Texas Bank's Survival Plan
Green Bancorp's aggressive plan to attack its credit quality troubles and do what few Texas banks once would have dreamed of — quit energy lending — make it a subject of debate and a community bank to watch closely in 2017.  read more »
FinTech Forward
Biometrics Firm Taps Former HSBC Fintech Leader as CEO
Biometric authentication company Veridium has named a former fintech executive from HSBC as its new CEO.  read more »

Bank Technology

Banks May Be Hard to Sell on App Store Concept
As some banks warm up to the idea of open banking, several tech vendors are vying to be the intermediaries that connect them to the fintech ecosystem.  read more »

Consumer Finance

Five Questions Facing the GSEs' Common Securitization Platform
It's unclear how the new political environment will affect the platform's viability or how investors will view the securities issued on it. The next year could determine the project's success and role reshaping the secondary mortgage market.  read more »

National/Regional

Why Banks Should Take a Pessimist's View of the Oil Rally
Lenders should be braced for some potential headaches as oil-related bankruptcies are expected to continue at a steady clip in 2017 and various market and political forces could influence oil supplies and prices.  read more »

Dealmaking & Strategy

Picking Up the Pieces When a $2B Deal Dies
So now what? New York Community Bancorp and Astoria Financial have been mum about why they nixed their merger agreement, or where they go next, but the companies have a surprising number of options in the current climate.  read more »

Marketplace Lending

Latest Sign of Trouble at CAN Capital: Mass Layoffs
Just weeks after it shook up its executive ranks and suspended efforts to pursue new customers, the New York-based business lender confirmed Friday that it is eliminating dozens of jobs.  read more »
American Banker Magazine
Bank of the Year: USAA
For its commitment to improving the long-term health of depositors, and a nimble, failure-is-not-a-dirty-word approach to innovation, USAA has earned an honor American Banker normally bestows on a single individual.  read more »

In Pictures
'You Can't Drive Your House': Comments of the Year
Podcast
Who Owns Banking Data?
Peter Wannemacher, senior analyst at Forrester, explains why Europe's PSD2 regulation matters to U.S. banks and why it will be a hot topic in 2017. He also shares his tech predictions for 2017 and a few contrarian warnings.
Video
Why ATMs Have Staying Power
