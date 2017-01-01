So much of the blockchain hype has dwelt on the efficiency it could bring to the financial system, but finding ways it could make money would excite more bankers about the nascent technology.
Top Stories
Kenneth Mahon, the new CEO of Dime Community Bank, wants to reduce the 152-year-old institution's multifamily exposure by diversifying into other asset classes. But finding new business amid already fierce competition could be an immense challenge for Dime — and other community banks — in 2017. more »
Businesses, governments, universities and the Federal Reserve all struggle to adequately reflect the populations they serve. It's time to take ownership of diversity outcomes. more »
-
Mia Mistina
-
Thomas P. Vartanian
-
Pascal Bouvier
-
Joe Cioffi
-
Mark Kalen
-
Don Thibeau
-
Eric Grover
-
B. Dan Berger, Jim Nussle
-
Ian Glazer
-
Hilary Bricken
-
Aaron Klein
-
read more »
read more »
read more »
read more »
read more »
read more »
read more »
read more »
read more »
Research Reports
Podcast
Peter Wannemacher, senior analyst at Forrester, explains why Europe's PSD2 regulation matters to U.S. banks and why it will be a hot topic in 2017. He also shares his tech predictions for 2017 and a few contrarian warnings.