Consumer Finance
Student Debt: Not Just Millennials' Problem
by Kevin Wack
The burden of paying off student loans is increasingly falling on parents and grandparents, and a new report from the CFPB finds that these older borrowers are having more trouble making their payments than younger ones are. It's a troubling trend that has implications for both the federal student loan program and for banks that make private student loans.

Top Stories

Bank Technology
OCC Fintech Charter Sparks Opposition from Senate Dems
In a letter Monday to Comptroller Thomas Curry, Sens. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., registered their strong opposition to the concept of the charter, which would allow certain types of fintech companies to avoid state licensing requirements by obtaining a limited-purpose national bank charter.  more »
Law & Regulation
Stakes Couldn't Be Higher for Trump's Two Fed Nominees
The incoming administration has two vacancies on the Federal Reserve to fill right off the bat, but observers said that who President-elect Donald Trump chooses to fill those slots will be the deciding factor as to whether other board members serve out their terms or create additional vacancies.  more »
Community Banking
Meet the Latest High-Profile Banker to Support the Mutual Model
BankThink
Why the Big Auditors Should Get 'Systemically Important' Label

Breaking News

New Frontier in Mo. Hires CEO from Nearby Bank 12:36PM ET
Bank of America Sued for $542M Over FDIC Risk Rule 12:17PM ET
OCC Fines HSBC For Violations of Mortgage Order 11:58AM ET
Castro's Parting Gift: One Last Cut to FHA Premiums 10:00AM ET
Morning Scan: Wells Fargo's New Pay Plan; Banks Borrow 08:33AM ET
HUD: B of A Discriminated Against Hispanics at S.C. Branch 06:24PM ET

Bank Technology

Bring on the Bots
Artificial intelligence is moving from science fiction to practical reality fast, and it's in banks' best interest to gear up now for the changes ahead. Here are some strategies to consider.  read more »

National/Regional

Why Bankers Are Wary of Office, Hotel Loans — and Bullish on Manufacturing
Weakness in the energy sector and a surge in new construction are pushing up vacancy rates at offices and hotels, leading to a spike in delinquencies on loans tied to them. The safer bet, bankers say, is lending on industrial properties.  read more »
FinTech Forward
Fintech in 2017: Automation Will Rule
The new year will ring in developments in the ways banks use chatbots and other artificial intelligence, arrange their organizational charts, and produce digital products and services.  read more »

Dealmaking & Strategy

Banks Should Always Be Open to Being Sold: TFB's Lenz
TFB Bancorp CEO Mary Lynn Lenz believes bankers and directors should hold frank discussions about selling, even if it means having difficult and emotional exchanges. She should know after selling four banks over the last decade.  read more »

Law & Regulation

Here's What OCC Sees as Major Bank Risks in 2017
In addition to citing fears about loosening underwriting standards, cyber threats and potential obsolescence, the OCC added sales practices as a source of significant risk to the banking industry in response to Wells Fargo's recent phony-accounts scandal.  read more »

Consumer Finance

Another Blow to Online Payday Lenders, This One from Calif. Court
The state's highest court ruled that lenders affiliated with Native American tribes are not entitled to sovereign immunity and must comply with state interest rate caps. It marks the latest triumph for consumer groups and state governments that have sought to rein in high-cost consumer lenders.  read more »

Community Banking

Why This Multifamily Lender Is Retrenching
Kenneth Mahon, the new CEO of Dime Community Bank, wants to reduce the 152-year-old institution's multifamily exposure by diversifying into other asset classes. But finding new business amid already fierce competition could be an immense challenge for Dime — and other community banks — in 2017.  read more »

Marketplace Lending

Latest Sign of Trouble at CAN Capital: Mass Layoffs
Just weeks after it shook up its executive ranks and suspended efforts to pursue new customers, the New York-based business lender confirmed Friday that it is eliminating dozens of jobs.  read more »
American Banker Magazine
10 Big Ideas for Banking in 2017
As you plan for the coming year — and beyond — here are some challenges and opportunities worth thinking about.  read more »

Research Reports

In Pictures
Podcast
'Evolution Does Not Mean Elimination'
Dave Martin, founder of BankMechanics, shares his insights on sales culture, performance incentives, motivating employees to think about the long term, the future of branches, why in-store locations are harder to run than you think, and more.
Video
Why ATMs Have Staying Power
