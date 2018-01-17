Which large and midcap bank stocks had the most momentum as 2017 came to a close and 2018 began?



These are the banks that started the year off with the biggest bang, as measured by gains in stock price over 20 days of trading ending Jan. 12.



The NASDAQ Bank Index was up 7.1% in that period, while these 12 banks bested that market performance by double or nearly double, according to an analysis by FIG Partners.



Six states have banks on the list, nearly all in the warmer parts of the country. California and Texas boast three banks apiece, and Georgia and Arkansas are each home to two of the banks. Florida is represented by one bank and so is Virginia.